RubberDucks Parker Messick, Andrew Walters, Derrik Diaz and Mo Cuevas Earn Eastern League Honors

September 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Minor League Baseball announced Akron RubberDucks pitchers Parker Messick and Andrew Walters were named to the 2024 Eastern League All-Star team.

Votes for the postseason All-Star team were cast by league managers.

Messick went 4-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 85 strikeouts over 65.2 innings pitched in 14 games (13 starts) for Akron in 2024. After joining the RubberDucks on June 22, Messick ranked second in the Eastern League in ERA, strikeouts and average against (.191) while ranking third in WHIP (1.01).

In 27 games between Akron and Lake County, Messick struck out 165 batters, which was fifth most in MiLB and second most in the Guardians organization.

Walters appeared in 17 games for Akron going 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA, two saves and 38 strikeouts over 20 innings pitched. At the time of his promotion to Triple-A Columbus on May 28, Walters led the Eastern League in appearances.

Walters pitched in 50 games between Akron and Columbus going 4-0 with a 2.32 ERA, eight saves and 79 strikeouts before being promoted to the Guardians on September 12.

"It was a truly memorable season for the RubberDucks and our amazing fans in 2024," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "It is great to see four members of the RubberDucks team and staff be honored by their peers and field managers around the Eastern League. We are proud of Parker, Andrew, Derrik and Mo's accomplishments and excited for their recognition."

RubberDucks athletic trainer Derrik Diaz was named Eastern League Athletic Trainer of the Year by Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society. 2024 was Diaz's seventh season with the Guardians organization and first with the RubberDucks.

RubberDucks strength and conditioning coach Mo Cuevas was named Eastern League Strength Coach of the Year. 2024 was Cuevas' ninth season in the Guardians organization and second with Akron.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.