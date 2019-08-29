Three Hillsboro Hops Named 2019 Year-End All-Stars

August 29, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





HILLSBORO, OR - Three Hillsboro Hops (@HillsborHops) were named to the 14-member 2019 Northwest League Year-End All-Star Team, the NWL announced on Thursday. RHP Deyni Olivero was named Northwest League pitcher of the year. He is joined on the team by RHP Marcos Tineo and OF Kristian Robinson.

The Hops currently have the best overall record in the Northwest League, and they recently secured their league-record sixth consecutive playoff berth.

Olivero, 21, from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, currently leads the Northwest League in wins and earned run average. In 14 games (eight starts), he is 7-3 with a 2.12 ERA. He has allowed 49 hits and 20 walks, while striking out 42 in 63.2 innings.

Tineo, 22, from San Cristobal in the D.R., is second in the league in wins, second in strikeouts and third in ERA. In 14 games (seven starts), he is 6-3 with a 2.32 ERA, and has tallied 64 strikeouts against just 19 walks in 62 innings.

Robinson, 18, from Nassau in the Bahamas, was arguably the best all-around player in the Northwest League in 2019. In 44 games, Robinson hit .319 with nine home runs, 35 runs batted in, and 14 stolen bases in 17 attempts. He was promoted on August 3rd to Kane County in the Midwest League.

All three players were also midseason Northwest League All-Stars, along with SS Steven Leyton, RHP Luis Frias and OF Jesus Marriaga. Olivero, Tineo and Marriaga all played in the NWL-Pioneer League All-Star Game on August 6th. Robinson, Frias and Leyton were all promoted by the Arizona Diamondbacks prior to the All-Star Game.

