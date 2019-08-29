Americaan Named Northwest League Year-End All-Star

The Eugene Emeralds, proud Minor League affiliate of Major League Baseball's Chicago Cubs, are proud to announce that Ems outfielder Edmond Americaan has been named a Northwest League Year-End All-Star, as revealed by the Northwest League on Thursday afternoon.

The second-year pro from Curacao has been consistently solid for the Emeralds all season long, posting a .283/.350/.426 slash line with a .776 OPS, 67 hits, 17 doubles, 4 triples, 3 HRs, 29 RBI and 13 steals in 62 games played. Defensively, Americaan showcased an impressive arm while also displaying the ability to play all three outfield positions.

This year has seen Americaan post his second straight solid season to start his pro career after batting .295 in 30 games with the Rookie-level AZL Cubs 1 in 2018.

A 35th round selection in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Chipola Junior College (Florida), Americaan opted to sign with the Cubs as opposed to attending the University of Miami.

He joins a slew of impressive players named to the 2019 NWL Year-End All-Star Team, as shown below:

2019 Northwest League Individual Honors

AWARD NAME TEAM

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER Blaine Crim Spokane

PITCHER OF THE YEAR Deyni Olivero Hillsboro

MANAGER OF THE YEAR Kenny Hook Spokane

2019 Northwest League Year-End All-Star Team (Statistics through 8/28/19)

Lineup POSITION NAME TEAM STATS

Catcher David Garcia Spokane .274 AVG | 5 HR | 13 doubles | 27 RBI | 33 runs

1st Base Blaine Crim Spokane .343 AVG | .547 SLG% | 8 HR | 44 RBI

2nd Base Kelvin Melean Tri-City .322 AVG | 14 doubles | 27 RBI | 20 runs

3rd Base Aaron Schunk Boise .329 AVG | .540 SLG% | 6 HR | 23 RBI | 31 runs

Shortstop Patrick Frick Everett .301 AVG | 12 doubles | 21 RBI | 44 runs

Outfield Edmond Americaan Eugene .283 AVG | 17 doubles | 29 RBI | 35 runs | 13 SBs

Outfield Alexander Canario Salem-Keizer .300 AVG | 8 HR | 16 doubles | 36 RBI | 35 runs

Outfield Kristian Robinson Hillsboro .319 AVG | 9 HR | 35 RBI | 29 runs | 14 SBs

Designated Hitter Franklin Labour Salem-Keizer .307 AVG | .639 ALG % | 14 HR | 34 RBI | 37 runs

Pitchers

POSITION NAME TEAM STATS

Pitcher Deyni Olivero Hillsboro 7-3 | 2.12 ERA | 42 K

Pitcher Marcos Tineo Hillsboro 6-3 | 2.32 ERA | 64 K

Pitcher Kervin Castro Salem-Keizer 5-3 | 2.74 ERA | 58 K

Pitcher Adam Kloffenstein Vancouver 4-4 | 2.24 ERA | 64 K

Pitcher Werner Leal Spokane 3-1 | 0.60 ERA | 55 K | 4 saves

In regard to the 2019 Northwest League Individual Honors and Year-End All-Star Team being announced, NWL President Mike Ellis issued the following statement: "It's been another memorable season of Northwest League Baseball with some outstanding individual performances throughout the league. Those who were named to the 2019 Year-End All-Star Team should take great pride in such a prestigious honor. We admire your hard work and dedication to your craft. Congratulations, you are amongst the best of the best this season."

The Eugene Emeralds congratulate Edmond on receiving today's prestigious Northwest League honor.

Americaan and the Emeralds play their final three home games of the regular season over the next three days (Thursday - Saturday) at PK Park. Tickets to Emeralds home games are on sale now at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

