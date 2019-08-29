Hawks Get 4-1 Win over Hops in Game One of the Series

HILLSBORO, OR - With the bullpen backing up an impressive start from Micah Kaczor, the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) defeated the Hillsboro Hops (Short Season A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Kaczor worked four innings giving up only two hits and one earned run, while walking one and striking out two Hops. The Hawks bullpen finished out the night giving up only two hits, no runs and fetched six strikeouts.

Boise scored first off a Nic Motley RBI-single in the bottom of the second to put the Hawks ahead 1-0.

Hillsboro tied up the ballgame in the bottom of the fourth inning. Liover Peguero bounced into a force out but Tristin English scored off the play to even up the score.

The offense dulled for a little bit during the game but the sixth inning was where Boise sparked. With the bases loaded and one out, Yorvis Torrealba zipped a ball to right field that scored two runs and jumped the Hawks ahead 3-1. Robert Metz then sent a ground ball for a fielder's choice but then a Hops throwing error sent Tyler Pkantier home to score the fourth run and give Boise a 4-1 lead.

The combination of Keven Pimentel, Joel Condreay and Fineas Del-Bonta Smith held the score through four innings with Jacob Wallace notching his 11th save of the season, and still atop the Northwest League leaders for saves.

The Hawks will take on the Hops in game two Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. PT.

