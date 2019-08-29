Volcanoes Pull Away Late 6-4 to Eliminate Eugene from Playoffs

In the top of the first inning, Carter Aldrete draws a bases loaded walk which scores Jeff Houghtby and gives the Volcanoes a 1-0 lead.

Three batters later, Tyler Flores hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scores Armani Smith and makes the score 2-0. The next batter, Harrison Freed hits a single to right field that scores Jairo Pomares and makes the score 3-0.

In the top of the second inning, Pomares hits a single into right field which scores Tyler Wyatt and increases the lead early in the game to 4-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, after Eugene scores their first run of the game, Smith hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scores Wyatt and gives the Volcanoes a 5-1 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, after Eugene made it a one run game, Carter Aldrete hits a double down the left field line that scores Houghtby and increases the lead to 6-4.

The Volcanoes will look to get another win against the Ems as Jasier Herrera will take the mound.

