Mavericks League Announces Schedule for 5th Anniversary Season

February 25, 2025 - Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks)

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release







The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes will open the 2025 Mavericks League Schedule with a game versus the Portland Mavericks on Wednesday, May 7th at Volcanoes Stadium. The Volcanoes, who won their first Mavericks League Championship last season and 6th Championship overall (1998, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2024), will have former Major League Baseball big leaguer and #1 Draft Pick Tony Torcato as manager.

The Leagues 5th Anniversary Season will see the return of managers Scott Binder, Portland Mavericks and Kurt Takahashi, manager of the Campesinos de Salem-Keizer. Gehrig Richins will take the helm of the Salem Senators after being an assistant with the Volcanoes during the prior 4 seasons.

The season will feature double headers on Sundays, May 11 through July 20, and on Memorial Day Monday, May 26th when all 4 League teams will play two 7-inning games giving fans the chance to see all 4 teams/2 games for one admission price!

The schedule will also feature back-to-back post-game fireworks shows during Cancer Awareness Weekend (May 30 and May 31), sponsored by Dr. Bud Pierce of Oregon Oncology Specialists, and again for the Jerry Howard Patriotic Tribute Weekend (July 4th and July 5th). Additional fireworks shows are set for Friday, May 16th and Friday, June 13th. Bain Financial will bring the Stadium its first-ever Drone Show following the game on Friday, August 1.

For the 5th consecutive season admission prices will not increase at the Stadium. $16 for Lower-Level Box Seats, $12 for Upper-Level Box Seats, $10 Reserved seating and General Admission $8. Fans save $2 per ticket when purchasing In Advance of Game Day.

Ticket packages are now available by contacting Scott Mischke, Director of Ticketing, at 503-390-2225 ext. 1 or by emailing tickets@mavsleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Mavericks Independent Baseball League message board...





Mavericks Independent Baseball League Stories from February 25, 2025

Mavericks League Announces Schedule for 5th Anniversary Season - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.