Upcoming Events Include 50 Cent Night, Fireworks and Legends Night. AND Kids Night and Father's Day

June 10, 2025 - Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks)

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release







Wednesday, May 21 Family Night. Your entire immediate family will receive lower level box seats for a total of $25.00! E-mail tickets@mavsleague.com to receive your tickets. Game time 6:00pm.

Thursday, May 22 DOG IT NIGHT. Receive a Lower Level Box Seat and a 1/4 pound hot dog plus 21 ounce fountain drink all for just $15 ($25.50 value). E-mail tickets@mavsleague.com to receive your tickets. Just say Dog It! Game time 6:00pm.

Friday, May 23 State of Oregon Night. All State of Oregon Employees can receive a lower level box seat for just $5.00! (regularly $16.00) for themselves and their immediate family members! E-mail tickets@mavsleague.com to receive your tickets. Game time 6:00pm.

Saturday, May 24 Kids Night! Kids, ages 12 & under, will be admitted FREE to lower level box seats. MUST e-mail kids@mavsleague.com in Advance of Game Day to receive this free offer. Game time 6:00pm.

Sunday, May 25 Senior Night. Seniors, ages 62+, can receive a lower level box seat for just $5.00! (regularly $16.00). E-mail tickets@mavsleague.com to receive your tickets. It's also Double Up Sunday - all 4 teams will be paired up to play two 7 inning games starting at 5::05pm.

Monday, May 26 Memorial Day Monday. $1 family feast day! $1 hot dogs, $1 pop, $1 ice cream. Special holiday game time 4:05pm. It's also Double Up Monday - all 4 teams will be paired up to play two 7 inning games.

Looking Ahead

Friday, May 30, Saturday, May 31, Sunday, June 1 It's Cancer Awareness Weekend. All cancer survivors and their immediate family members will be admitted FREE compliments of Dr. Bud Pierce, Oregon Oncology Specialists. E-mail tickets@mavsleague.com to receive your tickets. Game time 6:00pm. Spectacular post-game FIREWORKS shows follow Friday and Saturday's games! Also, email Survivor Photos and "In Memory Of" photos to mavericksleague2021@gmailcom to display on the Stadium's jumbotron for FREE!







Mavericks Independent Baseball League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.