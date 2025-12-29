GLOW Oregon Announces Huge New Year's Eve Celebration with Dual Fireworks Shows
Keizer, OR - GLOW Oregon is ringing in the New Year with what promises to be the biggest New Year's Eve celebration in the area, featuring two spectacular fireworks shows, family-friendly festivities, and more than one million dazzling lights at Roto-Rooter Park.
The GLOW Oregon New Year's Eve Party takes place on Wednesday, December 31, with festivities beginning at 5:00 p.m. and continuing all the way until midnight. Admission includes fantastic fireworks, making it one of the most anticipated nights of the season.
Families are invited to enjoy a 9:00 p.m. Fireworks Blast designed especially for children, allowing younger guests to celebrate early in a safe, fun, and festive environment. The celebration then builds toward a Fantastic Fireworks Spectacular at Midnight, marking the arrival of the New Year in unforgettable fashion.
Held at Roto-Rooter Park, home of the Volcanoes, the event is set against the backdrop of over one million lights and dazzling displays, transforming the venue into a glowing winter wonderland for guests of all ages.
Organizers encourage guests to purchase tickets early at regular pricing, noting that New Year's Eve is consistently one of the most popular nights of the season.
Event Details at a Glance:
Event: GLOW Oregon New Year's Eve Party
Date: December 31
Time: 5:00 p.m. to Midnight
Fireworks:
9:00 p.m. Family-Friendly Fireworks Blast
Midnight Fireworks Spectacular
Location: Roto-Rooter Park, Home of Your Volcanoes
Highlights: Over 1 Million Lights & Dazzling Displays
Admission: Fireworks included with entry
Fun family-friendly activities with fun and games
For tickets visit www.Oregon.GlowGardens.com.
