GLOW Oregon Announces Huge New Year's Eve Celebration with Dual Fireworks Shows

Published on December 28, 2025 under Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks)

Keizer, OR - GLOW Oregon is ringing in the New Year with what promises to be the biggest New Year's Eve celebration in the area, featuring two spectacular fireworks shows, family-friendly festivities, and more than one million dazzling lights at Roto-Rooter Park.

The GLOW Oregon New Year's Eve Party takes place on Wednesday, December 31, with festivities beginning at 5:00 p.m. and continuing all the way until midnight. Admission includes fantastic fireworks, making it one of the most anticipated nights of the season.

Families are invited to enjoy a 9:00 p.m. Fireworks Blast designed especially for children, allowing younger guests to celebrate early in a safe, fun, and festive environment. The celebration then builds toward a Fantastic Fireworks Spectacular at Midnight, marking the arrival of the New Year in unforgettable fashion.

Held at Roto-Rooter Park, home of the Volcanoes, the event is set against the backdrop of over one million lights and dazzling displays, transforming the venue into a glowing winter wonderland for guests of all ages.

Organizers encourage guests to purchase tickets early at regular pricing, noting that New Year's Eve is consistently one of the most popular nights of the season.

Event Details at a Glance:

Event: GLOW Oregon New Year's Eve Party

Date: December 31

Time: 5:00 p.m. to Midnight

Fireworks:

9:00 p.m. Family-Friendly Fireworks Blast

Midnight Fireworks Spectacular

Location: Roto-Rooter Park, Home of Your Volcanoes

Highlights: Over 1 Million Lights & Dazzling Displays

Admission: Fireworks included with entry

Fun family-friendly activities with fun and games

For tickets visit www.Oregon.GlowGardens.com.







