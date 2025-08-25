Final Days Feature Andre Dawson and Jamie Moyer

The final days of the 5th Mavericks League season are here. Playoffs and Championship Series are upon us. Here's what's on tap:

Thursday, August 28th 6:00pm Campesinos de Salem-Keizer versus the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Playoff Game. Winner will advance to the Championship Series versus the Portland Mavericks. Loser is eliminated. Special Promotion: $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Ice Cream, $1 Beer and $1 Soda.

Friday, August 29th 6:00pm Winner of Thursday's game versus the Portland Mavericks in Game 1 of the best of 3 Championship Series. Special Guest: Hall of Famer Andre Dawson. Chicago Cubs and Montreal Expos Legend will appear, throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch and sign free autographs! *(no large items like jerseys, bats)

Saturday, August 30th 6:00pm Game 2 of the best of 3 Championship Series. Special Guest: Baseball Legend Jamie Moyer. Seattle Mariners Legend will appear, throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch and sign free autographs!

Sunday, August 31st 5:05pm Final Game of Championship Series* (if necessary)

Tickets are still available for each game at mavsleague.com just click on Tickets.







