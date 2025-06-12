Upcoming Events

June 12, 2025 - Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks)

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release







Wednesday, May 21 Family Night. Your entire immediate family will receive lower level box seats for a total of $25.00! E-mail tickets@mavsleague.com to receive your tickets. Game time 6:00pm.

Thursday, May 22 DOG IT NIGHT. Receive a Lower Level Box Seat and a 1/4 pound hot dog plus 21 ounce fountain drink all for just $15 ($25.50 value). E-mail tickets@mavsleague.com to receive your tickets. Just say Dog It! Game time 6:00pm.

Friday, May 23 State of Oregon Night. All State of Oregon Employees can receive a lower level box seat for just $5.00! (regularly $16.00) for themselves and their immediate family members! E-mail tickets@mavsleague.com to receive your tickets. Game time 6:00pm.

Saturday, May 24 Kids Night! Kids, ages 12 & under, will be admitted FREE to lower level box seats. MUST e-mail kids@mavsleague.com in Advance of Game Day to receive this free offer. Game time 6:00pm.

Sunday, May 25 Senior Night. Seniors, ages 62+, can receive a lower level box seat for just $5.00! (regularly $16.00). E-mail tickets@mavsleague.com to receive your tickets. It's also Double Up Sunday - all 4 teams will be paired up to play two 7 inning games starting at 5::05pm.

Monday, May 26 Memorial Day Monday. $1 family feast day! $1 hot dogs, $1 pop, $1 ice cream. Special holiday game time 4:05pm. It's also Double Up Monday - all 4 teams will be paired up to play two 7 inning games.

Looking Ahead

Friday, May 30, Saturday, May 31, Sunday, June 1 It's Cancer Awareness Weekend. All cancer survivors and their immediate family members will be admitted FREE compliments of Dr. Bud Pierce, Oregon Oncology Specialists. E-mail tickets@mavsleague.com to receive your tickets. Game time 6:00pm. Spectacular post-gameFIREWORKS shows follow Friday and Saturday's games! Also, email Survivor Photos and "In Memory Of" photos to mavericksleague2021@gmailcom to display on the Stadium's jumbotron for FREE!







