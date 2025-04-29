Keizer's Volcanoes Stadium to Become Roto-Rooter Park

April 29, 2025 - Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks)

Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer, Oregon, has been renamed Roto-Rooter Park following a new partnership with Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup

We are super excited to associate with such a reputable and highly respected brand as Roto-Rooter. Like the Volcanoes, Roto-Rooter has stood the test of time." - Mickey Walker, CEO, Mavericks Independent Baseball League.

KEIZER, OR, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volcanoes Stadium, immediately adjacent to Interstate 5 in Keizer, Oregon, is becoming ROTO-ROOTER®? PARK. "We are proud to have reached an agreement with Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup to change the stadium's name to Roto-Rooter Park," said Mickey Walker, CEO of the Mavericks Independent Baseball League.

The change is especially meaningful this year as Roto-Rooter celebrates its 90th anniversary. "Roto-Rooter has notably expanded and reinvented itself through the years, growing from a manufacturer of drain cleaning equipment into a full-service plumbing repair and water cleanup service," said Walker. "Similarly, the stadium, once primarily home to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes baseball team, has transformed into a multi-use sports and entertainment facility hosting hundreds of events each year," he added. "We are super excited to associate with such a reputable and highly respected brand as Roto-Rooter. Like the Volcanoes, Roto-Rooter has stood the test of time."

"We are thrilled to be part of this ballpark's new era," said Justin Cvitkovich, general manager of Roto-Rooter's Portland Branch, which serves a 7-county area in metro Portland. "The recent two-and-a-half-million-dollar investment in new artificial turf and LED field lighting shows the facility's steadfast commitment to the community and positions the venue for future growth and expanded usage," added Cvitkovich. Signage at the park will be updated in the coming days to reflect Roto-Rooter's branding. Terms of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed.

