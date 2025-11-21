GLOW Christmas Festival Coming to Salem-Keizer

To ensure the absolute best experience for all and keep the crowds to a reasonable level (GLOW Langley, BC draws over 100,000 people) - timed entry tickets are being offered.

Suggest you select your desired date/time Now while the selection is Best. (stay as long as you want)

Festival runs November 28 and concludes December 31, with a gigantic New Year's Eve Party and Spectacular Fireworks Show! www.oregon.glowgardens.com

Great Group Options are also available

Get your own skybox suite for your family or company to enjoy an aerial view of the dazzling displays.

For special group pricing, or to reserve a skybox E-mail lisa@mavsleague.com.







