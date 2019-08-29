Volcanoes Alexander Canario, Franklin Labour, and Kervin Castro NWL Year-End All-Stars

August 29, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





On Thursday the Northwest League announced the 2019 NWL Year-End All-Star Team, along with the league's Most Valuable Player, Pitcher of the Year, and Manager of the Year. All eight Northwest League teams are represented.

NWL President Mike Ellis Statement:

"It's been another memorable season of Northwest League Baseball with some outstanding individual performances throughout the league. Those who were named to the 2019 Year-End All-Star Team should take great pride in such a prestigious honor. We admire your hard work and dedication to your craft. Congratulations, you are amongst the best of the best this season."

2019 Northwest League Individual Honors

Most Valuable Player Blaine Crim Spokane

Pitcher of the Year Deyni Olivero Hillsboro

Manager of the Year Kenny Hook Spokane

2019 Northwest League Year-End All-Star Team (Statistics through 8/27/19 game)

Lineup

C David Garcia Spokane | .273 AVG / 5 HR / 13 2B / 27 RBI / 32 Runs |

1B Blaine Crim Spokane | .343 AVG / .551 SLG / 8 HR / 44 RBI |

2B Kelvin Melean Tri-City | .322 AVG / 14 2B / 27 RBI / 20 Runs |

3B Aaron Schunk Boise | .329 AVG / .540 SLG / 6 HR / 23 RBI / 31 Runs |

SS Patrick Frick Everett | .301 AVG / 12 2B / 21 RBI / 44 Runs |

OF Edmond Americaan Eugene | .278 AVG / 16 2B / 26 RBI / 34 Runs / 13 SB |

OF Alexander Canario Salem-Keizer | .300 AVG / 8 HR / 16 2B / 36 RBI / 35 Runs |

OF Kristian Robinson Hillsboro | .319 AVG / 9 HR / 35 RBI / 29 Runs / 14 SB |

DH Franklin Labour Salem-Keizer | .307 AVG / .639 SLG / 14 HR / 34 RBI / 37 Runs |

Pitchers

P Deyni Olivero Hillsboro | 7-2 / 1.81 ERA / 40 K |

P Marcos Tineo Hillsboro | 6-3 / 2.32 ERA / 64 K |

P Kervin Castro Salem-Keizer | 5-3 / 2.74 ERA / 58 K |

P Adam Kloffenstein Vancouver | 4-4 / 2.16 ERA / 56 K |

P Werner Leal Spokane | 3-1 / 0.62 ERA / 52 K |

