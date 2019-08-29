C's Partner with the Cape Group on New Community Initiative

(Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club in cooperation with The Cape Group are proud to announce a new community initiative that will give local baseball organizations the chance to truly make a difference for players of all abilities.

The Change-Up Field Project will award two (2) baseball organizations from within the Greater Vancouver Regional District (GVRD) with a grant of $50,000 to refurbish a facility/field that is utilized within their community for amateur baseball.

Applicants will have to meet a criteria set in place by The Change-Up Field Project (click HERE for details) and the recipients of this annual grant will be announced at the Vancouver Canadians Annual Hot Stove Luncheon in January of 2020.

"When we look at a submission from an organization, we are looking for goals that directly benefit the youth from within its membership," states Vancouver Canadians President Andy Dunn.

"Whether it's creating a better ballpark environment through field improvements or building something new for children of all abilities to access their ballpark - we are looking for constructed ideas that show a direct benefit to children from across the GVRD."

Applications are now set to be received and close on November 1st, 2019.

