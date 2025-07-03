Stanifer Shoves, C's Beat Frogs 7-3

VANCOUVER, BC - A career-high 5.1 innings from the always-electric Gage Stanifer and a pair of three-run frames keyed the Canadians' 7-3 win over the Everett AquaSox [SEA] Wednesday night at The Nat.

Stanifer (W, 1-2) faced one batter over the minimum through four scoreless and hitless innings before the C's took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth. Cutter Coffey led off with a walk then went to third on a Sean Keys double, setting the table for Arjun Nimmala's RBI single in the next at-bat. Nimmala swiped second then took Keys' spot at third after a throwing error by the catcher brought home the second run of the stanza. Eddie Micheletti drove in Nimmala with a single to make it 3-0.

Everett's first - and only - hit of the game was a lead-off single in the fifth, but Stanifer responded by striking out the next three hitters then working into the sixth for the first as a professional. After walking the first batter, the 21-year-old finished his night with a flourish by striking out his ninth man of the game. His final line: 5.1 IP / 0 R / 1 H / 3 BB / 9 K / 80 pitches (52 strikes).

Javen Coleman (H, 1) got the final two outs of the inning before the C's added three more runs to their lead in the home half of the sixth. A Micheletti double, an error and a walk filled the bases for Victor Arias, who laced a triple into the corner in right field to give Vancouver a 6-0 cushion. Coleman worked a 1-2-3 seventh to wrap up his second career High-A appearance.

Arias' hit would prove to be the game winner. Everett didn't have to do much to spoil the Canadians' bid for a league-best eighth shutout; the Frogs used five consecutive walks issued by Julio Ortiz to begin the eighth then - after Yondrei Rojas (S, 1) was asked to limit the damage - added another score with a sacrifice fly from the sixth batter of the inning. Rojas would retire the next two batters to keep the C's in front 6-3.

Jay Harry - back with the Canadians after two months in Double-A - led off the bottom of the eighth with a single and promptly stole second. Carter Cunningham moved him over to third by hitting a ground ball to the second baseman then Bryce Arnold brought him in with a sacrifice fly that padded the lead.

Rojas tore through the final three hitters of the game by striking out the side to secure the win.

All nine starters contributed something on offence and five had a hit. Keys led the way with a 3-for-4 showing while Arias and Micheletti joined him in a multi-hit effort with two apiece.

Vancouver is the first team in the Northwest League to reach 41 wins and is now 4-6 to start the second half.

The series continues tomorrow evening at 7:05 p.m. Chris McElvain squares off with Everett's Ashton Izzi. Follow the action across the C's Broadcast Network: Bally Sports Live and Sportsnet 650.







