Emeralds Offense Continues to Dominate against Hops

July 3, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 10-2. Eugene has now taken a 2-0 series lead and have won 4 straight games. They move to 8-2 to start the 2nd half.

The Emeralds bats stayed hot in tonight's game as they pushed home 2 runs in the 1st inning. Scott Bandura singled and stole 2nd base for his 27th stolen base of the year. Jonah Cox ripped a triple to score Bandura for the first run of the night. Cox has now tripled in consecutive games to start the series. Bo Davidson hit him home on a sac-fly to give Eugene a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the 2nd the Ems picked up right where they left off. Charlie Szykowny got hit by a pitch to start the inning and Dayson Croes slapped a double down the left field line to score him on the play. A few batters later, Bandura hit a single to score Croes and give the Ems a 4-0 lead after 2 innings.

For the 3rd straight inning Eugene was able to score runs. Drew Cavanaugh led off the inning with a walk and Zane Zielinski singled. After a quick groundout, Dayson Croes picked up his 2nd RBI of the evening with a single. Quinn McDaniel was able to reach on a fielder's choice after Zielinski scored at home on a close play at the plate.

The inning didn't stop there as Bandura picked up his 2nd RBI on a fielder's choice. With 2 outs in the inning Jonah Cox ripped a single to bring home the 4th and final run of the inning. Eugene led 8-0 after just 3 innings in tonight's game.

The Hops got on the board for the 1st time in the top of the 6th. Jackson Feltner got hit by a pitch and Junior Franco drew a walk to give Hillsboro a couple of 1-out base runners. Kenny Castillo ripped a double to bring home Feltner for their 1st run of the night and Angel Ortiz followed it up with a sac-fly RBI to cut the lead to 8-2.

Eugene got those 2 runs right back in the bottom of the 6th for their final runs in tonight's game. Drew Cavanaugh led off the inning with a walk. After a quick couple of outs, Dayson Croes reached on an error to extend the inning and score Cavanaugh. After a couple of walks to load up the bases Croes scored on a wild pitch for the 10th and final run of the game.

Cesar Perdomo picked up his 6th win on the mound tonight and his 3rd win in his last 5 appearances. He spun 5 tremendous innings in tonight's victory. He allowed just 3 hits and didn't give up a run. He issued only 1 walk and struck out 5.

Josh Wolf pitched the 6th and the 7th and allowed 2 runs on 2 hits. Wolf gave up the 2 runs in the 6th but put together a great 2nd inning. He gave up a single to start the inning but retired the next 3 batters with 2 strikeouts to close out his night. Liam Simon pitched a 1-2-3 8th and Esmerlin Vinicio closed out the 9th with a strikeout and a game-ending double play from Zane Zielinski.

The Ems continue their strong start in the 2nd half. They have a +44 run differential which tops the Northwest League with a few games still pending. They've won 4 games in a row and they'll look to pick up their 3rd straight this series tomorrow night for the final home game of the series.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night. Shane Rademacher will toe the rubber with first pitch set for 6:35 PM.

