Canadians Down AquaSox, 7-3

July 3, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, BC: The Vancouver Canadians defeated the Everett AquaSox 7-3 on Wednesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, powered by a three-run fourth inning and a strong pitching performance from starter Gage Stanifer.

Stanifer (1-2) earned the win, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out nine. The Canadians' offense broke through against Everett starter Nick Payero (2-6), who surrendered three runs on four hits over four innings.

Vancouver's bats ignited in the fourth. Cutter Coffey walked, and Sean Keys doubled to put runners in scoring position. Arjun Nimmala's ground-ball single plated Coffey, and Eddie Micheletti Jr.'s single scored Nimmala. A throwing error by Everett catcher Josh Caron on Nimmala's stolen base allowed Keys to score, giving Vancouver a 3-0 lead.

The Canadians extended their advantage in the sixth against reliever Allan Saathoff. Micheletti Jr. doubled, and Aaron Parker reached on a throwing error by shortstop Luis Suisbel. Victor Arias then tripled to right, driving in Parker, Carter Cunningham, and Bryce Arnold to push the lead to 6-0. All three runs in the inning were unearned.

The AquaSox took advantage of an unusual display of wildness turned in by Vancouver reliever Julio Ortiz, who walked all five batters he faced to start the inning, including Charlie Pagliarini and Brandon Eike, whose bases-loaded walks scored Curtis Washington Jr. and Andrew Miller. Tai Peete's sacrifice fly brought in Carson Jones, cutting the deficit to 6-3. Yondrei Rojas replaced Ortiz and limited further damage, earning his first save with two scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

Vancouver added an insurance run in the eighth when Jay Harry singled, stole second, and scored on Arnold's sacrifice fly.

Keys led Vancouver, going 3-for-4 with a double, while Arias drove in three runs with a triple and a single. Micheletti Jr. added a double and a single. For Everett, Caron had the team's lone hit, a fifth-inning leadoff single.

Vancouver pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.







Northwest League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.