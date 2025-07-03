Khal Stephen Named NWL Pitcher of the Month

July 3, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians pitcher Khal Stephen as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Month for June after he went 3-1 with a league-best 0.95 ERA in five starts and racked up 33 strikeouts to just six walks while limiting opponents to a .180 average over 28.1 innings. He is the fifth C's player and first pitcher to earn a league award this season, joining Arjun Nimmala, Victor Arias, Adrian Pinto and Nick Goodwin. Stephen is the first Canadian to be named an NWL monthly award winner since Alex Amalfi in July of 2024.

Stephen began the month by striking out a career-best 11 in six innings on June 3 in Pasco then followed that up with six scoreless frames on June 10 against Spokane to earn his first of two wins in that series. He helped the C's complete the sweep of the Indians with five innings of one-run ball on June 15.

The Williamsport, IN native twirled his third quality start of the month - and fourth of the year - with six more scoreless stanzas on June 22 at Eugene then went 5.1 innings on June 29 against Tri-City and allowed one run on three hits with two walks and eight Ks.

Stephen, 22, has been masterful across two levels this year in his first season as a pro. He has compiled a 7-1 record with a 1.90 ERA in 75.2 innings between Single-A Dunedin and Vancouver while amassing 86 strikeouts to 16 walks and holding opponents to a .199 average. He is among Minor League leaders in ERA (T-9th) and WHIP (0.94, 8th) and is among Blue Jays organizational leaders - including the big leaguers - in ERA (1st), wins (T-1st), strikeouts (87, 7th), innings pitched (5th), average against (2nd), and WHIP (1st).

The former Mississippi State Bulldog is set to make his next start on Saturday, July 5 at Funko Field in Everett. He and the Canadians head south for three games against the AquaSox tomorrow through Sunday then continue down I-5 for their first visit to Hillsboro Tuesday-Sunday next week.







