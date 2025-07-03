Dust Devils Downed by Indians in Extras

PASCO - A back-and-forth slugfest opened up early on Wednesday night between the Tri-City Dust Devils (8-3 2H, 38-39) and the Spokane Indians (8-3 2H, 37-40) at Gesa Stadium, where Spokane outlasted Tri-City 10-8 in ten innings to even the series at a game apiece.

The home nine found themselves down 3-0 early but fought back with a five-run bottom of the 2nd inning in which ten Dust Devils came to the plate. RF Randy De Jesus reached on a dropped pop-up to open the inning, an error cashed in almost immediately when 3B Cole Fontenelle mashed a ball deep out to left-center for his first Tri-City home run. The two-run shot got the Dust Devils on the board, and singles by LF Rio Foster and C Juan Flores restarted the rally. 2B Adrian Placencia brought them both in with a deep double to right, giving Tri-City a 4-3 lead, and 1B Ryan Nicholson's broken bat infield single just past the mound plated Placencia to make it 5-3 through two. Foster and Flores combined for another run in the 3rd, with Foster singling and Flores then doubling him in to stretch the lead to 6-3.

A four-run Indians 4th inning flipped things again, but the Dust Devils answered back in the bottom of the frame. SS Capri Ortiz drew a leadoff walk and then stole second, one of his two steals of the game. A grounder moved him to third, from where he scored on a wild pitch to tie the game again at 7-7 through four innings. It stayed that way all the way to extra innings, where Spokane 3B Blake Wright capped a 5-for-5 night by doubling to right-center off Tri-City reliever Dylan Phillips (2-2) to bring in SS Andy Perez, who began the inning as the automatic runner at second base. The two-bagger put the Indians in front 8-7, and the visitors added two more to lead 10-7. The Dust Devils automatic runner in the bottom of the 10th, Foster, scored on a sacrifice fly after Spokane lefty Bryson Hammer (3-0) balked him to third. Tri-City then had both Placencia and Ortiz draw two-out walks to bring Nicholson to the plate as the potential winning run. The lefty just missed a game-tying double down the left field line, with his shot landing foul. Indians righty Cade Denton then struck Nicholson out to end the ballgame.

-Juan Flores, Rio Foster, Ryan Nicholson and Adrian Placencia all had multi-hit games for the Dust Devils. Foster scored three runs in the ballgame, and a total of six out of the starting nine reached the pay station for Tri-City.

-Bullpen members Max Gieg (2.2 IP) and Roman Phansalkar (3 IP) combined to throw 5.2 scoreless innings, with each righty striking out four and giving up only two hits. The two hurlers' longer outings helped out a longer pitching staff that saw both starter Jorge Marcheco and reliever Carlos Espinosa leave the game earlier than scheduled due to injury concerns.

-The Inland Northwest rivals have played 14 games this year, with the Dust Devils and Indians each winning seven. Tri-City has outscored Spokane 57-51 so far in 2025, with ten games remaining in the season series.

Tri-City and Spokane meet for the final time in Pasco in 2025 in the rubber match of their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night at Gesa Stadium. Right-hander Keythel Key (2-3, 6.16 ERA) gets the call for the Dust Devils, countered by left-hander Konner Eaton (4-4, 3.61 ERA) of the Indians. The team's annual Independence Day Fireworks show will take place after the game, presented by McEachen Electric.

Free broadcast coverage of the game, with video in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live and audio at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

The teams then head to Avista Stadium in Spokane Valley for another three-game set, beginning on Friday's Independence Day, to conclude the week. Tri-City then returns home to host the Everett AquaSox, High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for six games beginning Tuesday, July 8th.

