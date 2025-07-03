Aidan Longwell Named NWL Player of the Month

July 3, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for June in Major League Baseball's player development system, with Spokane Indians first baseman Aidan Longwell taking home Northwest League Player of the Month honors.

Longwell batted .375/.429/.636 and led the league in average (.375), doubles (11) and RBI (24) while finishing second in slugging percentage (.636), OPS (1.065) and total bases (56). He was third in hits (33) and was sixth in on-base percentage (.429). He recorded nine multi-hit games and had a 12-game hitting streak from June 11-24. His five RBI on June 29 at Hillsboro set a career high. Longwell, 23, was selected by Colorado in the 17th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Kent State University.







