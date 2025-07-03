Jonah Cox Delivers Walk-Off Win for Ems 5th Straight Victory

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 2-1. Jonah Cox was the hero in tonight's game as he delivered the walk-off victory in the bottom of the 9th in front of a sold out crowd at PK Park. The Ems have won 5 games in a row and hold a 3-0 series lead of the Hops. Eugene is 9-2 to start the 2nd half.

Druw Jones got the scoring started tonight for the Hops on the first pitch of the game. He crushed his first homerun of the the year to give them a fast 1-0 lead. That proved to be the lone run in tonight's game for Hillsboro.

In the bottom of the 1st Eugene was able to tie up the ballgame at 1. Jonah Cox fell behind in the count 0-2 but was able to battle his way back and ultimately drew an 8 pitch walk. That brought up Bo Davidson who hit his 5th triple of the year to bring home Cox and tie the game at 1.

It was a pitching duel after the first inning in tonight's game. Shane Rademacher was excellent, as he pitched a total of 6 innings and allowed just the 1 run on 4 hits. He didn't issue a single walk and struck out 3.

Brayan Palencia took over and pitched the 7th and 8th inning and gave up 2 hits and no runs while striking out 1. Ben Peterson took over in the 9th and after a leadoff single he retired the next 3 batters to send the game to the bottom of the 9th.

Luke Shliger led off the inning with a single and Jose Ramos followed it up with a single of his own. Scott Bandura blooped a single out to left field but it wasn't deep enough to send the game winning run home. That brought up Jonah Cox who battled in an 0-2 count and hit a ground ball to the 3rd baseman Kevin Sim. Sim fired the ball to home for the force out and Kenny Castillo threw it down to 1st base to try to get the double-play. The throw was slightly off line and the ball actually hit Cox in the head and bounced away from the fielder. That gave Ramos plenty of time to come home to score to give the Ems the 2-1 walk-off victory. It was Eugene's 4th walk-off win of the year.

Eugene has now won 5 games in a row and are 9-2 to start the 2nd half. Everything has been breaking the Ems way and they'll look to continue that here tomorrow night in Hillsboro.

This was the final home game this week for the Emeralds as they'll now head a few hours north up to Hillsboro to take on the Hops tomorrow night for the final 3 games of the series. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM with Greg Farone on the mound.

