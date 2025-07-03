Washington's Lottery 4th of July Weekend Preview

July 3, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Friday, July 4 - 7:05 PM First Pitch

SERIES PREVIEW: The Vancouver Canadians finished the first half of the season with a 37-29 record which was good enough for second place. The 2025 Canadians roster features seven of MLB.com's Top 30 Toronto Blue Jays prospects, including top-ranked SS Arjun Nimmala.

FUNKO FRIDAY GIVEAWAY: Each Friday home game features an exciting, brand new, giveaway courtesy of our friends at Funko. The first 2,500 fans to pack the park on Friday will receive a 4th of July inspired red t-shirt!

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

HAT AUCTION: During the game, AquaSox players will be wearing special red, white, and blue 4th of July hats. You have a chance at owning your own game-used, autographed hat through our in-ballpark hat auction! This hat auction is exclusively in-ballpark, and auction winners will meet their hat's player or coach on the field postgame. Bidding ends when the first pitch is thrown in the top of the sixth inning.

DICK'S DRIVE-IN LAUNCH-A-BALL: Who loves winning prizes? Everyone! For only $5, purchase 5 tennis balls to launch toward targets on the field post-game. If your ball lands on a target, you will be in contention for some epic prizes courtesy of Dick's Drive-In!

4th OF JULY PATRIOTIC FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA: It's the biggest, greatest, and most unforgettable fireworks display of the year after the game. The AquaSox 4th of July Patriotic Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Judd & Black is one that you do not want to miss as nothing can get better than baseball and fireworks on Independence Day!

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Saturday, July 5 - 7:05 First Pitch

SALUTE TO MARINERS WEEKEND BEGINS: My oh my! It is Salute to the Mariners weekend! Throughout the weekend we will be celebrating our 30th anniversary as an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. In addition to wearing special Mariners themed jerseys we will have several special fan giveaways throughout the game and the Mariner Moose (on Sunday only) will be making an appearance.

BOBBLEHEAD DOLL GIVEAWAY: Calling all AquaSox memorabilia collectors: It is Bryce Miller Bobblehead Day presented by Sound Transit! Make sure to line up early as only the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead. Additionally, bobbleheads will be distributed one per person - not per ticket. An AquaSox in 2022, Bryce is currently in his 3rd season in the Mariners starting rotation. Last season he was 12-8 for Seattle.

DICK'S DRIVE-IN LAUNCH-A-BALL: Who loves winning prizes? Everyone! For only $5, purchase 5 tennis balls to launch toward targets on the field post-game. If your ball lands on a target, you will be in contention for some epic prizes courtesy of Dick's Drive-In!

FIREWORKS: After the game, watch us light up the Everett skyline with an amazing fireworks extravaganza set to music presented by Diedrich Espresso.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Sunday Fun Day, July 6 - 4:05 First Pitch

SUNDAY FUN DAY: Join the AquaSox for Sunday Fun Day! Activities include Signature Sunday, where you can receive pregame player autographs on the concourse from two of your favorite Frogs, and postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Port of Subs. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

MARINERS WEEKEND JERSEY AUCTION: As part of Salute to the Mariners weekend, we are auctioning off our special-edition tribute jersey! You'll have a chance to win your very own player-worn and autographed classic striped Frogs jersey in white, royal blue, and gold by bidding during our in-ballpark jersey auction. This auction is available exclusively in-person, and bidding will close when the first pitch is thrown in the top of the sixth inning. Auction winners will meet their jersey's player or coach on the field postgame.

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $8.00 Family Night Field Reserved ticket special. Limit 8 per person. While supplies last.

4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2025. May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2025 Sunday home game.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30

MAIN GATES: 3:00







Northwest League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.