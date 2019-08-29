Patrick Frick Named to the NWL Year-End All-Star Team

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox are excited to announce that Patrick Frick was named to the 2019 Northwest League Year-End All-Star Team.

Frick, 22, is a shortstop from Greenville, South Carolina. With the AquaSox, Frick currently holds the highest batting average on the team, .301, and leads the team with 44 runs scored. In 57 games, he's registered 62 hits, including 12 doubles and 21 RBIs. Overall, he holds the third highest batting average in the Northwest League, just behind fellow All-Stars Kelvin Melean (.322, Tri-City) and Blaine Crim (.343, Spokane). Frick is second overall in runs scored.

