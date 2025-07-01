C's Drop Close One on Otherwise Picture-Perfect Canada Day

July 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians fell to 1-4 in the High-A era and 6-14 on Canada Day since digital record keeping began in 2005 after losing to the Everett AquaSox [SEA] 2-1 in front of a sellout crowd at The Nat Tuesday afternoon.

Everett started the scoring with a solo homer in the third and added a run with consecutive two-out hits in the fifth to lead 2-0 at the midway point. C's starter Jackson Wentworth (L, 1-4) turned in his second quality start, tossing six innings in which he scattered six hits and three Ks without walking a batter.

A run in the bottom of the seventh ended Vancouver's season-long 20.2 consecutive scoreless innings streak. Arjun Nimmala led off with a single, went to second on a groundout then advanced to third on an infield single from Cutter Coffey before Eddie Micheletti's sacrifice fly cut the deficit to one run.

The C's had runners at the corners with one out in the eighth but failed to score then stranded a two-out hit by pitch in the ninth to lose their third consecutive game. They were also unable to plate a lead-off triple in the fourth.

Irv Carter turned in another strong relief outing. The righty went three scoreless, scattered four hits and made a terrific tag on the would-be third run of the game for the Frogs after a runner tried to score on a wild pitch in the ninth. He has now logged six consecutive scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

