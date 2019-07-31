Three Chukars Named to Pioneer League All Star Team

July 31, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





Idaho Falls, ID - Today the Pioneer League announced that three Chukars have been named to the 2019 Pioneer League All Star Team. They include catcher Michael Emodi, infielder Clay Dungan, and relief pitcher Chih-Ting Wang. The Pioneer League vs Northwest League All Star Game presented by Toyota will take place on Tuesday, August 6th at Memorial Stadium in Boise, ID, home of the Boise Hawks.

Emodi earned the start at catcher after compiling a .341 batting average in his first 36 games. He currently is tied for the league lead with 16 doubles, and leads the Chukars with eight home runs and 32 RBI. An 11th round selection by the Royals out of Creighton last season, Emodi is the reigning Pioneer League Player of the Week, going 12-25 with seven double, one triple, a home run and 10 RBI in the six games he played in from July 22nd to July 28th. He is the only Chukar to win a weekly honor this season.

Dungan, a ninth round selection in the 2019 draft out of Indiana State University, will get the start at second base. He is currently second in the Pioneer League in batting average (.376) and is first in hits (53). Dungan has a team leading 18 multi hit games, which is over half of his games played in.

Wang is in his second season of professional baseball after being signed as an international free agent out of Taichung, Taiwan before the 2018 season. This year Wang paces the Chukars with four wins, currently holding a 4-1 record with a 3.46 ERA. Wang didn't allow an earned run in his first 13 innings.

