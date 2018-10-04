Three Assigned to Jax Including Decorated Goalie

October 4, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville, FL- The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced rookie goalie Tanner Jaillet and forward Alexis D'Aoust have been assigned to the club from Manitoba, along with defenseman Simon Bourque from Winnipeg.

Tanner Jaillet, 25, joins the Icemen in his professional debut following a successful collegiate career at the University of Denver where the netminder won back-to-back Goaltender of the Year awards, an NCAA championship, and the Mike Richter Award for NCAA Top Collegiate Goalie. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound Red Deer, Alberta native averaged a .925 save percentage in his four years at Denver and a 2.04 goals-against average. He had nine shutouts with an overall record of 82-27-16 in 135 games.

"Tanner had a great college career. He's coming from a good program in Denver where had a lot of success and we're excited to have him," said coach Jason Christie.

22-year-old Alexis D'Aoust is entering his second season of professional hockey. In his rookie campaign, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound forward recorded 21 points (10G, 11A) in 57 games with the Utica Comets (AHL). Prior to turning pro, the Trois-Rivières, Quebec product played 299 QMJHL games with the Shawinigan Cataractes, notching 241 points (113G, 128A).

Simon Bourque joins the Icemen following training camp with the Jets (NHL). Last season the 21-year-old Longueuil, Quebec native began his pro career playing in 46 games for the Laval Rocket (AHL) recording 3 assists and a plus-2 rating. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound defenseman played 248 QMJHL games recording 149 points (40G, 109A) and a plus-65 rating. During his time in the QMJHL, Bourque won two league championships--in 2015 with Rimouski and in 2017 with the Saint John Sea Dogs. He was selected by the Canadiens in round six of the 2015 NHL Draft and was acquired by the Jets earlier this summer.

Training camp continues Friday morning ahead of a weekend of tough decisions for coach Jason Christie. Next week begins with the Icemen Foundation Charity Golf Tournament on Monday at Cimarrone Golf Club. Camp will continue at Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex on Tuesday and Wednesday before moving to Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday for Media Day at 9:30 a.m. The Icemen open their second season on Saturday, October 13th at Veterans Memorial Arena against the South Carolina Stingrays.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.