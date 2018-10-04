Beast Edge Growlers in First Preseason Contest

Stephenville, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers played their inaugural preseason contest in front of an energetic crowd at the Stephenville Dome in Stephenville on Thursday night, but fell just short as a late goal by the visitors game the Brampton Beast a 4-2 victory.

The Growlers struck first to send the hometown crowd into a frenzy. With just under nine minutes remaining in the opening period, Sam Babintsev got his stick on a point shot from Evan Neugold that eluded Brampton goaltender Filip Gustavsson for the first ever Growlers goal at 11:21.

Late in the opening frame, the Beast would get it back. With just over a minute remaining in the first, Macoy Erkamps snapped home a pass from behind the goal, beating Growlers starting goaltender Eamon McAdam to tie the game at 18:41.

The two teams battled through a close second period and traded chances until the Growlers regained the lead. Jimmy Soper threw a puck on goal and the rebound came right to Kristians Rubins, who tucked in a backhand shot for a 2-1 Growlers lead at 12:51.

The lead remained the same until the second half of the third period. Aaron Luchuk beat Growlers netminder Michael Garteig, who played the second half of the contest, for a power play goal to tie the game 11:09 into the final frame.

Brampton defenseman Matt Petgrave scored the eventual game-winner on a shorthanded breakaway with just 3:34 remaining in the third and Nathan Todd hit the empty net in the final minute of play to seal the victory for the Beast.

The Growlers finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and the Beast went 1-for-2.

The Growlers and Beast are back in action tomorrow, Friday, October 5th, in Deer Lake. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM NST.

