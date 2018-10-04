K-Wings to Help ECHL Test Video Replay for 2018-19 Season

October 4, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that the League's Board of Governors approved a pilot program for Video Replay of goals at its Pre-Season Meeting last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As part of the program for the 2018-19 Season, four arenas will have instant replay available for all home games during the upcoming season - CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho; Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan; Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio; and DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

"We have had extensive discussion on how to best move forward with this initiative, and it became apparent that a pilot program to test our systems and protocol was the best solution to determine next steps," said Ryan Crelin, Commissioner of the ECHL. "The Video Replay testing program was recommended by our Rules Committee and has the support of ECHL Coaches as the overall goal is to improve our tools to make the best call on-ice."

At the referee's discretion, the following circumstances are eligible for instant replay utilizing overhead cameras on each of the goal nets:

Puck crossing the goal line

Puck entering the net using a distinct kicking motion

Puck directed, batted or thrown into the net by an attacking player

Puck entering the net before the goal frame is dislodged from moorings

"With the speed and caliber of play in the ECHL, this program will help our officials get the call right on plays around the net," said Joe Ernst, Senior Vice President of the ECHL. "We reviewed the system with our referees at ECHL Officiating Training Camp, and believe that once this program tests successfully, we can move towards use in all ECHL markets in subsequent seasons."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.