Nashville Loans Goaltender Svoboda to Atlanta

October 4, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that the NHL's Nashville Predators have loaned goalie Miroslav Svoboda to the Gladiators from the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL.

Svoboda (pronounced SVA-boe-DUH), 23, embarks on his first season in North American pro hockey with the Gladiators. The former Edmonton Oilers draft pick who signed an NHL contract with the Nashville Predators during the offseason, played last year for Plzen HC in the Czech Elite League. The Vsetin, CZE native boasted a 33-14 record, 2.10 goals-against average and .925 save percentage during the 2017-18 campaign in the top pro league in the Czech Republic. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound goalie has played at various levels of Czech pro hockey over the course of the last five seasons since the age of 17. Svoboda has also represented the Czech Republic on multiple occasions including at the World Junior U20 Championships in 2014-15 where he earned a goals-against average of 1.51 and .942 save percentage.

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey begins at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, October 19th against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

