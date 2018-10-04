ECHL Transactions - October 4

October 4, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 4, 2018:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Fort Wayne:

Gordon Defiel, G

Idaho:

Anthony McVeigh, F

Maine:

Brian Billett, G

Norfolk:

Jacob Caffrey, G

Orlando:

Brandon Tucker, F

Brett D'Andrea, F

Utah:

Thanvir Bandesha, F

Wichita:

Kristopher Joyce, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Dan Smith, F

Connor Graham, F

Taylor McCloy, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G added to training camp roster [10/1]

Add John Edwardh, F assigned by Binghamton [10/1]

Add Brian Ward, F assigned by Binghamton [10/1]

Allen:

Add Jordy Stallard, F signed contract, released from tryout agreement

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F traded to Rapid City

Brampton:

Add Jonathan Racine, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Florida:

Add Jeremy Helvig, G assigned from Charlotte by Carolina

Indy:

Delete Matt Tomkins, G recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add Alexis D'Aoust, F assigned by Manitoba

Manchester:

Add Matt Marcinew, F added to training camp roster

Add Stepan Falkovsky, D assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Cole Kehler, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Spencer Watson, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Norfolk:

Add Jake Wood, F added to training camp roster (claimed from Brampton)

Add Balazs Goz, D added to training camp roster

Add Merrick Madsen, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Orlando:

Add Michael Brodzinski, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Alex Schoenborn, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Cody Donaghey, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Colby McAuley, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Davis Vandane, D suspended by team [10/1]

Delete Taylor Doherty, D suspended by team [10/1]

Utah:

Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Caleb Herbert, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Stuart Skinner, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.