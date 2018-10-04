ECHL to Test Video Replay During 2018-19 Season in Four Arenas

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that the League's Board of Governors approved a pilot program for Video Replay of goals at its Pre-Season Meeting last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As part of the program for the 2018-19 Season, four arenas will have instant replay available for all home games during the upcoming season - CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho; Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan; Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio; and DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

"We have had extensive discussion on how to best move forward with this initiative, and it became apparent that a pilot program to test our systems and protocol was the best solution to determine next steps," said Ryan Crelin, Commissioner of the ECHL. "The Video Replay testing program was recommended by our Rules Committee and has the support of ECHL Coaches as the overall goal is to improve our tools to make the best call on-ice."

At the referee's discretion, the following circumstances are eligible for instant replay utilizing overhead cameras on each of the goal nets:

Puck crossing the goal line

Puck entering the net using a distinct kicking motion

Puck directed, batted or thrown into the net by an attacking player

Puck entering the net before the goal frame is dislodged from moorings

"With the speed and caliber of play in the ECHL, this program will help our officials get the call right on plays around the net," said Joe Ernst, Senior Vice President of the ECHL. "We reviewed the system with our referees at ECHL Officiating Training Camp, and believe that once this program tests successfully, we can move towards use in all ECHL markets in subsequent seasons."

About the ECHL

Began in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 27 teams in 20 states and two Canadian provinces for its 31st season in 2018-19. There have been 641 players who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League after starting their careers in the ECHL, including 18 who made their NHL debuts in the 2017-18 season. The ECHL has affiliations with 25 of the 31 NHL teams in 2018-19, marking the 22nd consecutive season that the league has affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com as well as on Twitter and Facebook.

