Mavericks Announce New 6-Year Lease at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

October 4, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks and Spectra Venue Management have agreed to terms on a new six-year lease for the team to call Silverstein Eye Centers Arena home, effective immediately and running through the 2023-24 season, announced Wednesday by both parties and the City of Independence.

The terms of the lease were approved by the Independence City Council by a unanimous vote during the council meeting on Monday, Sept. 17.

"Independence is incredibly proud of our hometown team and look forward to many more great games with the Kansas City Mavericks," Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said. "We encourage our residents to join us as we help the team and the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena mark their 10th anniversary with a great year of games, concerts, events and more."

The Mavericks, established in 2009 as a member of the Central Hockey League, have called Silverstein Eye Centers Arena home since the team's inception. The team has enjoyed strong, steady fan support in its Independence home since its first game, ranking near the top of the CHL (from 2009-10 through 2013-14) and ECHL (2014-15 to present) in attendance each season.

"Silverstein Eye Centers Arena has been our home since Day One, and we're thrilled to announce that it will remain our home," said Brent Thiessen, Mavericks President and General Manager. "It's a privilege to play in a first-class venue in front of the best fans in the league, and we are excited to show that we are here to stay. I would also like to thank the City of Independence as well as Spectra - I appreciate their hard work and support through this process."

The new lease comes on the heels of the finalization of plans for exciting renovations to the venue, including an improved Wi-Fi network, larger and additional video boards, a new LED lighting system and a party patio outside of the main entrance.

"The Mavericks have called Silverstein Eye Centers Arena home since it opened in 2009," said Spectra's Larry Hovick, Arena General Manager. "The team requested a lease extension to show their strong desire to stay in Independence and continue to grow their fan base for years to come."

"From the planning stages to ground breaking, it is hard to believe that our arena is 10 years old," said Dr. Steven M. Silverstein MD, FACS. "The sporting events, concerts and entertainment, graduations, and philanthropic events have drawn people not only from the extended Kansas City region, but from multiple neighboring states, and the feedback from the attendees is honestly humbling. Our relationship with The Mavericks and Lamar Hunt Jr, as well as the Comets and Phantoms is tremendous, and we are most appreciative to have such leadership in our community.

"As the corporate sponsor of Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, I am thrilled to work alongside a management staff which is experienced, kind and enthusiastic, and truly focused on the experience of our patrons. My role with the arena, our arena, is a precious honor, and I am committed to furthering the experience by helping to bring in even more, high quality performances for people of all ages and interests. Thank you for allowing Silverstein Eye Centers to be your eye care practice of choice, and for the opportunity to serve and give back to our community in such an extraordinary manner."

The Mavericks open their landmark 10th season as Kansas City's hockey team on Friday, Oct. 12 against the rival Allen Americans. Season tickets, mini packs and single-game tickets for the upcoming season are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.