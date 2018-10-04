Stingrays Fall to Solar Bears in Preseason Opener

ORLANDO, Fla. - In their first action of the 2018 ECHL preseason, the South Carolina Stingrays fell to the Orlando Solar Bears by a score of 3-0 Thursday afternoon at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den.

Solar Bears goals were scored by forwards Ryan Siiro, Christophe Lalancette and Brent Pedersen, while goaltender Martin Ouellette made 25 saves.

Adam Morrison played the full game in between the pipes for South Carolina and made 27 saves while surrendering two goals in a losing effort.

The two teams were scoreless after the first 20 minutes, with South Carolina out-shooting the Solar Bears 10-4 in the first frame.

Orlando took the lead late in the middle period on a goal by Siiro at 18:14 of the frame.

The Solar Bears then extended their advantage to 2-0 at 3:56 of the third when Lalancette was able to beat Morrison with a shot from the right circle.

South Carolina attempted to make a comeback in the third but was unable to get anything by Ouellette. Orlando got their final tally in the last minute of the contest with an empty net strike from Pedersen.

South Carolina held Orlando to an 0-for-4 mark on the power play, but was unable to get on the board themselves and finished 0-for-3 on the man-advantage. The Solar Bears led in shots on goal, 29-25.

The Stingrays are back in action Friday night when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Carolina Ice Palace in their final preseason contest at 7 p.m.

The 26th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Jacksonville against the Icemen on Oct. 13. The Stingrays will open their home schedule vs. Greenville on Saturday, Oct. 20.

