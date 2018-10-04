Skinner Assigned to Wichita

October 4, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Stuart Skinner has been assigned by the Oilers to Wichita from Bakersfield.

Skinner, 19, is entering his first year as a pro. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound netminder is coming off a terrific season with the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos. Skinner helped lead them to a WHL title and a spot in the Memorial Cup, going 16-6-1 with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

The former third round pick (#78) of the Oilers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft played his first four years with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Last season, he began the year in Lethbridge before being dealt to Swift Current in January. Prior to the trade, he had a career .907 save percentage and was the Hurricanes all-time saves leader.

Skinner finished his junior career with terrific postseason numbers. He went 16-8-2 in 26 WHL playoff appearances with a 2.20 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and six shutouts.

The Thunder will host their only exhibition game at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 6th at the Wichita Ice Center against the Tulsa Oilers. Due to mechanical issues at the Wichita Ice Center, there are a limit of 200 tickets and are $12. These can only be purchased through the Thunder office

Opening Weekend is coming fast. Join us for a pair of games to kick off the 2018-19 campaign as the Idaho Steelheads come to INTRUST Bank Arena on October 12th and followed by the Allen Americans on October 13th. Click here to buy tickets!

Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 down per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.