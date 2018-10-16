Thorburn Assigned to Rampage

SAN ANTONIO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Tuesday that forward Chris Thorburn has been assigned to the San Antonio Rampage, while forward Zach Sanford has been recalled to St. Louis.

Thorburn, 35, appeared in one game with the Blues this season and has played in 801 NHL games during a 16-year career that includes stints in Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Atlanta/Winnipeg, and St. Louis. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native has totaled 53 goals and 134 points in his NHL career.

The 6-foot-3 winger has also played in 211 AHL games, last appearing in the AHL with Wiles-Barre/Scranton during the 2006-07 season. Thorburn collected 41 goals and 102 points playing with Rochester and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Sanford, 23, led the Rampage with two goals in the team's first four games. The Salem, Massachusetts native has played in 39 career NHL games, notching four goals and eight points with the Blues and Washington Capitals. Sanford also appeared in four playoff games with St. Louis in 2017.

A second-round draft pick of the Capitals in 2013, Sanford has appeared in 24 games with the Rampage over the last two seasons and totaled six goals and nine points.

The Rampage begin a four-game road trip on Friday night when they visit the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

