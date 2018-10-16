Weekly: Penguins and Peters Return from Cleveland Unbeaten

October 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





Weekly Rewind

Thursday, Oct. 11 - PENGUINS 3 at Cleveland 0

The Penguins matched up with the Monsters for the first time since 2009 in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first road game of the season. Anthony Peters blanked the Monsters with a 28-save shutout, and got help from his offense in the form of three power play goals by Sam Lafferty, Anthony Angello, and Garrett Wilson.

Saturday, Oct. 13 - PENGUINS 4 at Cleveland 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton closed its road trip with a convincing victory over Cleveland. Despite falling behind in the first period, a trio of goals within eight minutes of each other in the middle frame was more than enough to seal the victory. Jimmy Hayes and Derek Grant scored their first goals as Penguins. Peters stonewalled the Monsters for a season-high 32 saves.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Oct. 17 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

The Penguins begin a three-game stretch of in-state rival games, beginning with a matchup against a Hershey team that is still looking for its first win of the year. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton did not lose in regulation to Hershey last season, posting a 10-0-1-1 record against the Bears.

Friday, Oct. 19 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton travels to Lehigh Valley after falling in the season series with the Phantoms last year, 5-7-0-1. The defending Atlantic Division champs return their leading scorer, Phil Varone, who scored eight points (2G-6A) in 11 games against the Penguins during the 2017-18 season.

Saturday, Oct. 20 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Penguins welcome the Phantoms to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the second game of a back-to-back, home and home set. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pulled off a 2-1 win the last time the teams met on the Penguins' home ice (Feb. 3, 2018).

Ice Chips

- The Penguins are off to their first 3-0-0-0 start since the 2013-14 season.

- Anthony Angello is the only Penguin that has recorded at least one point in all three games.

- Anthony Peters leads all qualified goalies in the AHL (min. 60 minutes) with a 0.98 goals against average. He is also the only goalie with a GAA below 1.00.

- By scoring in his Penguins debut on Saturday, Derek Grant achieved his 100th AHL goal.

- Matt Abt earned his first AHL point with an assist on Saturday.

- Will O'Neill is two games away from his 400th AHL game.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pt%

1. Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.00

2. Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 .700

3. PENGUINS 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.00

4. Springfield 4 2 0 0 2 6 .750

5. Lehigh Valley 3 2 1 0 0 4 .667

6. Bridgeport 4 1 2 1 0 3 .375

7. Providence 5 1 4 0 0 2 .200

8. Hershey 5 0 5 0 0 0 .000

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Anthony Angello* 3 2 1 3

Garrett Wilson 3 1 2 3

Stefan Elliott 3 0 3 3

Sam Lafferty* 3 1 1 2

13 players tied

1

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Anthony Peters 3 3-0-0 0.98 .968 1

* rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Oct. 17 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Oct. 19 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 20 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Oct. 11 (G) Tristan Jarry Recalled by PIT

Thu, Oct. 11 (C) Derek Grant Assigned from PIT

Sun, Oct. 14 (C) Derek Grant Recalled by PIT

Sun, Oct. 14 (G) Tristan Jarry Reassigned from PIT

