Admirals Announce Schedule Change

October 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team's game originally schedule for Tuesday, February 12 against the San Antonio Rampage has been moved to Monday, February 11 at 7 pm.

Tickets already issued for the game on the 12th will be honored for the game on the 11th.

The Admirals continue a four-game road trip Wednesday night in Ontario, CA against the Reign at 9 pm. Milwaukee returns home schedule on Tues., Oct. 23rd at 7 pm against the Rampage at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

