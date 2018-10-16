Condors Teddy Bear Toss 3 Pack on Sale Now

October 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





Teddy Bear Toss 3 Packs are on sale now for the Bakersfield Condors' biggest night of the year. Pack holders get premium seating locations for Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, November 24. The game will sell out and pack holders ensure they will not be caught in the top row!

TEDDY BEAR TOSS 3 PACK DETAILS

Purchase your Teddy Bear Toss 3 Packs, calling 324-PUCK (7825) or in the Condors front office

Teddy Bear Toss 3 Packs start at $46 and include a ticket to Teddy Bear Toss along with TWO flex vouchers good for other Big 6 games (Patriotic Night, Blackout Cancer Night, Star Wars Night, Fan Appreciation Night)

Plus, with each purchase of a Teddy Bear Toss 3 Pack you will receive a ticket to Cirque Wonderland at Rabobank Arena on Monday, Nov. 19

The Condors Teddy Bear Toss is annually the biggest night of the year in Condorstown. Last season a sellout crowd of 8.862 watched as Brad Malone's goal sent a record 10,549 stuffed animals on to the ice. All time, the Condors have collected and donated over 121,000 stuffed animals for local non-profits.

