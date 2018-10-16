Sabres Assign Tennyson to Rochester
October 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has assigned defenseman Matt Tennyson to the Rochester Americans (AHL).
The team has also activated defenseman Zach Bogosian from injured reserve.
