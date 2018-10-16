Sabres Assign Tennyson to Rochester

October 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has assigned defenseman Matt Tennyson to the Rochester Americans (AHL).

The team has also activated defenseman Zach Bogosian from injured reserve.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.