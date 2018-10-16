Ottawa Reassigns Jaros and Paul to Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forward Nick Paul and defenceman Christian Jaros to the Belleville Senators.

Jaros played in two games with Ottawa and recorded his first career NHL point with an assist during Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kings. Paul was scratched twice since his recall Friday.

Both Paul and Jaros have played in one game for Belleville this season with neither recording a point.

The Senators are back in action Wednesday for their home opener at CAA Arena. Tickets are available.

