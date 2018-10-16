Rampage Announce Schedule Change

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 16, 2018) - The San Antonio Rampage have announced a change to their 2018-19 regular season schedule.

The road contest originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 12 against the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 11 with puck drop at 7 p.m. The game in Milwaukee is the third contest on San Antonio's ten-game road trip in the month of February.

The Rampage begin a four-game road trip on Friday night when they visit the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

