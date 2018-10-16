Barracuda Best Roadrunners 3-2 in Shootout

San Jose, CA - On Monday night at SAP Center at San Jose, in the first meeting since last year's Calder Cup Divisional Semi-Final matchup, the San Jose Barracuda (4-0-0-1) handed the Tucson Roadrunners (3-0-0-1) their first defeat in 2018-19, 3-2 in a shootout.

After a scoreless opening period, Dylan Gambrell (3) netted the game's first tally at 14:43 of the second period when Nick DeSimone won a race to the puck in the right corner, centered for Francis Perron who then found Gambrell in the slot. Tucson evened the score at 16:50 when Dakota Mermis (1) wristed a seeing-eye shot from the deep-left point. Tucson would then take its first lead at 17:06 when Laurent Dauphin found former Barracuda forward Adam Helewka (4) on a two-on-one.

In the third, down by a goal, Perron (4) sniped a wrister inside the left post at 12:20, nine seconds into San Jose's power play to even the score at 2-2. The goal gave Perron his third multi-point night of the season and extended his point streak to five games. It was also the fifth-straight game in which the Barracuda scored on the man-advantage.

In overtime, Jayden Halbgewachs worked his way around Hunter Miska but his backhander was denied and so the game continued. Later in overtime Helewka was sprung free on a breakaway but Antoine Bibeau robbed his five-hole shot.

After 65 minutes, the game needed a shootout and in round six Alex True snapped the game-winner past Miska to earn San Jose the additional point and their fourth win of the season.

Bibeau (2-0-0-1) earned the victory by making 31 saves while Miska took the hard-luck loss after giving up two goals on San Jose's season-high 37 shots.

The Barracuda return to the ice on Saturday, October 20 when they take on the Stockton Heat (6 PM) at Stockton Arena and then will host Stockton at SAP Center at San Jose on Sunday, October 21 (3 PM). Fans can watch all 68 regular season games on AHLTV and listen at SJBarracuda.com/listen.

