Amerks Expand Partnership with Bill Gray's Iceplex to Help Grow the Game of Hockey

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in conjunction with Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex, announced today a new season-long partnership designed to grow and promote the game of hockey at all levels.

Bill Gray's Iceplex, which continues to serve as the official practice facility of the Amerks, currently offers hockey programming for all ages and skill levels specifically aimed at providing an all-around experience for participants. The on-ice session focuses primarily on skill and tactical development with a heavy emphasis on the game's fundamentals, such as skating, passing and shooting. The programs also offer an increased awareness on the importance of proper technique and methodology all within the comfort of a fun environment that allows the individual to learn through having fun.

Through the expanded partnership, Amerks players, coaches and Alumni members will be available to help provide on-ice instruction so that participants are able to learn first-hand from some of the game's top professionals.

"As an organization, we're continuously looking at ways of introducing the game of hockey to new and active audiences," said Amerks vice president of business operations Rob Minter. "By partnering with Bill Gray's Iceplex and supporting the various programs they're currently offering, it allows us the opportunity to aid in the growth and development of the sport at both the youth and adult level while also reaching a deeper level of engagement with our fans."

"Our operational model is built upon the core foundation of fiercely growing the game of ice hockey in the Greater Rochester area," said Chris Woodworth, general manager of Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex. "We share this passion with the Rochester Americans, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with them on this initiative. This partnership will allow us to continue growing our entry-level hockey programming, which teaches hundreds of locals the greatest game on earth each year."

Through this partnership, a progression of programming will be offered, ranging from learning to skate with advancement paths into hockey programs for both youth and adults.

Skating 101 (all ages program) is the starting point for anyone who has a desire to learn how to play ice hockey. This eight-week program teaches all participants the fundamentals of ice skating, the building block for advancing into ice hockey. For full program information and online registration, visit https://bgri.fun/skating101.

Hockey 101 (ages 4 to 8) is the entry program for children to learn the game of ice hockey. This 8-week program is free for all first-time participants, and includes a complimentary loaner equipment kit, eliminating all costs in starting out in the sport. For full program information and online registration, visit https://bgri.fun/hockey101.

The Never Ever League (18+) is a widely popular learn to play hockey program for adults. This co-ed program is designed for the true beginner, and since its inception in 2012, has taught over 1,000 adults how to play the game of hockey. For full program information and online registration, visit https://bgri.fun/neverever.

For additional information about Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex, visit billgraysiceplex.com, or call 585-424-GOAL.

About Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex

Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex is a 186,000-square foot, participatory sports facility centrally located on the campus of Monroe Community College, in Rochester N.Y. It is home to four NHL-sized ice rinks, with the feature rink inside Lattimore Arena, which is capable of seating 3,000 spectators. The facility is home to a Bill Grays Restaurant & Tap Room, Abbott's Frozen Custard, Coffee ETC Cafe, Iceplex Concessions, Locker Room Sports Retail Hockey Store, Parisi Speed School, Legacy Global Sports Event Management, Lattimore Physical Therapy, Iceplex Fitness and a Visit Rochester Tourism Center. It also serves as the practice and training facility for the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

The Iceplex is one of North America's premier large-scale tournament venues, hosting numerous hockey events throughout the calendar year with teams competing from all over North America. It is also home to numerous hockey organizations, hosts of a wide range of third-party events, as well as managers of a diverse portfolio of internally run programs, leagues and special events.

