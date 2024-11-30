Thompson's SHG Lifts Black Bears to Victory

November 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Watertown, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 2-1 on Friday night. Austin Thompson scored the team's second shorthanded goal of the year with 2:43 left in the third period. Binghamton improves to 7-1-0 on the road this season.

For the first time in the seaosn series with the Wolves, the Black Bears were able to score first. Kyle Stephan tallied his fifth goal of the season at the halfway mark of the opening period, whacking in a rebound from Dakota Bohn. At the end of the first period, Binghamton led 1-0.

The penalty sheet filled up in the second period, as eight penalties were issued including an ejection to Watertown's Ludlow Harris Jr. At one point in the period, the Black Bears had four players in the penalty box. The Binghamton PK managed to kill off three-straight minutes of 5-on-3 time, and six power play opportunities for Watertown in the second period. Connor McAnanama had made 27 saves through two periods and the score remained the same.

Watertown was able tie the game late in the third period. Just before the under five media timeout, Chiwetin Blacksmith scored to give the Wolves life tying the game at 1-1. A late holding penalty against the Black Bears put them a man down, but the game-winning goal would emerge from Austin Thompson with just 2:47 remaining in the contest.

Binghamton was able to hang on, and earn their 12th victory of the season, earning the three points in the standings. Black Bears win 2-1 in a nail-bitter ending in Watertown.

