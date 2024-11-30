Docherty Scores First Two Pro Goals in Win

November 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







BILOXI, MS - Scott Docherty scored his first two professional goals, the second into an empty net to ice a 3-1 win for the Columbus River Dragons over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Saturday night.

Docherty opened the scoring at 5:13 of the first period, wristing a shot that found a way through the arm and body of Sea Wolves goaltender Ed Coffey (36 saves).

Slachetka followed just over six minutes later, pouncing on a goalmouth rebound and putting it past a sprawling Coffey for a 2-0 advantage after 40 minutes of play.

In the third period, Mississippi had an apparent goal called back for a hand pass at 12:05, but carried the momentum from the play and scored 31 seconds later on a Dalton Anderson marker to make it a 2-1 game and ramp up the intensity for the remainder of regulation.

Late in the game with Coffey on the bench for the extra attacker, Hunter Bersani's hustle forced a turnover in the Sea Wolves zone, which Docherty put into the empty net with just .4 seconds remaining for the 3-1 final.

William Lavalliere made 25 saves for the win to improve to 2-0-0-2.

The same two teams will rematch tomorrow at 5:05 pm ET, with coverage on the River Dragon YouTube page @ColumbusRiverDragons starting 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

