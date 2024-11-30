Rockers Woes Against Port Huron Continue In 2-1 Defeat

November 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Despite a much better start than their last appearance at McMorran Arena, the result was the same: a Port Huron victory. A number of missed chances and a handful of scrums were the story tonight.

The Prowlers had an early power play chance when Sam Gagnon lifted the puck out of play. A couple of shots would hit the iron, but no goals came of the opportunity. Motor City (3-9-0, 8 PTS) had a breakaway chance during the penalty kill but it was saved by Nousianien. Despite the early penalty, Motor City controlled much of the possession during the first period of play. The Rockers outshot their rivals 12-5 to start the game.

Port Huron (6-6-2, 18 PTS) would open the scoring in the second period with a power play goal from Joel Frazee. He received a nice pass from Jake Vaughn and buried a shot that Ricardo Gonzalez had little to no chance of stopping. The Prowlers flipped the script in the middle frame by outshooting Motor City, 14-5. One of the Rockers' five shots of the frame came on a turnover in front of the net that left Gagnon all alone. He was not able to convert on the chance.

Motor City found its way onto the scoreboard with a goal from Carson Baptiste. The slapshot found the top right corner of the net and evened the score with 15:17 remaining in the game. Matt Graham would be the difference maker for Port Huron. He scored a goal on a screen in front of the net with 11:21 left in the game. That goal gave Port Huron a 2-1 lead that it would hold for the remainder of the game. Multiple fights broke out with 5:39 left in the hockey game. Four players on each team would get penalties in the aftermath.

Port Huron's win gives them a 3-0 lead in the Ciderboys Battle of I-94. The two sides will meet again for a home and home series on December 13th (at Port Huron) and 14th (at Motor City). The Rockers will head to Danville for a pair of games against the Dashers on Friday and Saturday. The Prowlers will host Danbury this weekend.

