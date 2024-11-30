Mississippi Sea Wolves Fall Short to Columbus River Dragons on First of Back-to-Back

November 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Mississippi Sea Wolves hosted the Columbus River Dragons on Saturday, November 30th, 2024. After a scoreless first period, Columbus ends up lighting the lamp first at 5:13 into the 2nd period. This goal came off the stick of #13 Scott Docherty and assisted by #88 Ryan Hunter. This wasn't the only goal during the second period as Columbus would find the back of the net off a rebound at 11:58. The goal was by #47 Nolan Slachetka with help from #71 Jmaeff Alexander and #15 Kyle Moore.

During the third period, the Mississippi Sea Wolves finally found the back of the net against Columbus for the first time this season. The goal was from #25 Dalton Anderson with assists from #18 Justin Barr and #29 Jay Croop and was 12:36 into the period. However, after Mississippi pulled their goalie, Columbus had the last laugh at 19:59 when #13 Scott Docherty scored on an empty net with assists by #19 Hunter Bersani and #4 Alex Storjohann.

Goaltending tonight was amazing for both sides tonight. While his defense did most of the work, #32 William Lavalliere from Columbus faced 26 shots and turned 25 of them away while letting in only 1 goal with a save percentage of .962. On the other end of the ice, #5 Edward Coffey of Mississippi faced 38 shots while turning 36 of them away and allowing 2 goals into the back of the net with a save percentage of .947.

The Mississippi Sea Wolves end the 3-game weekend on Sunday, December 1st, 2024, to play the Columbus River Dragons for the second night in a row. The game starts at 4:05 pm and tickets are available at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.

