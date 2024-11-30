Sea Wolves Snap Skid with Come Back Victory, 3-2

November 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi's last game before Thanksgiving ended up in their 10 straight loss despite an early lead. As they returned from the one day break the Moccasins stayed in town and returned to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

In an event almost replay worthy of Wednesday night's game Blake Keller scored at 9:59 of the first period to give the Sea Wolves the 1-0 advantage. That is where the similarities ended as Monroe found a way to answer back after two impressive saves from Ed Coffey had him sprawled out unable to make a third as Chris Corgan evened things up for Monroe at 18:57 of the period.

The Moccasins found the back of the net again in period two as Brad Reitter blasted a one time past Coffey for the 2-1 lead at 7:04 of the second period.

The final period has been a low point for the Sea Wolves this season, but tonight Mississippi found a way to convert. Dalton Anderson threw a pass across the netmouth and found Jay Croop for the tying goal 14:29 into the period. 2:36 later on the power play Dalton Anderson deflected a Matt Stoia blast from the point past Kuhn for the 3-2 lead that stood through the rest of the game.

Coffey stopped 33 of 35 for his first win in his first start as a Sea Wolf.

Mississippi is back in action for game three of the homestand tomorrow night at 6:05pm as the Columbus River Dragons come to town for the first of a four game set. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster, the ticketmaster app or by stopping by the box office.

