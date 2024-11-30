Hat Tricks Score Five Goals for Second Straight Game, Sweep Prowlers

November 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







For the second straight night, the Hat Tricks scored five goals and took down the Port Huron Prowlers 5-2 to sweep the weekend series at McMorran Arena in Michigan. For the first time this season, the Hat Tricks have won back-to-back games and closed out their November schedule with three wins in four games. Noah Robinson's goal seven seconds into the game set the tone in the three-goal win.

Captain Jonny Ruiz had a four-point night (1g, 3a) while newcomer Aleksandr Vasilyev notched his first goal as a Hat Trick and defenseman Kyle Gonzalez buried his first goal of the season.

