Hat Tricks Score Five Goals for Second Straight Game, Sweep Prowlers
November 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
For the second straight night, the Hat Tricks scored five goals and took down the Port Huron Prowlers 5-2 to sweep the weekend series at McMorran Arena in Michigan. For the first time this season, the Hat Tricks have won back-to-back games and closed out their November schedule with three wins in four games. Noah Robinson's goal seven seconds into the game set the tone in the three-goal win.
Captain Jonny Ruiz had a four-point night (1g, 3a) while newcomer Aleksandr Vasilyev notched his first goal as a Hat Trick and defenseman Kyle Gonzalez buried his first goal of the season.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024
- Mississippi Sea Wolves Fall Short to Columbus River Dragons on First of Back-to-Back - Mississippi Sea Wolves
- Rockers Roll Dashers - Danville Dashers
- 'Cats Sweep Venom for Franchise Best 4th Straight Win - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Hat Tricks Score Five Goals for Second Straight Game, Sweep Prowlers - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Prowlers Swept at Home by Danbury - Port Huron Prowlers
- Black Bears Complete Feast Week Sweep - Binghamton Black Bears
- Docherty Scores First Two Pro Goals in Win - Columbus River Dragons
- Rockers Woes Against Port Huron Continue In 2-1 Defeat - Motor City Rockers
- Thompson's SHG Lifts Black Bears to Victory - Binghamton Black Bears
- Sea Wolves Snap Skid with Come Back Victory, 3-2 - Mississippi Sea Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.