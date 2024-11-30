Rockers Roll Dashers

November 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danville Dashers News Release







DANVILLE, IL - For the second straight night the Rockers and the Dashers went toe to toe with 3 important points on the line in a big divisional matchup inside the David Palmer Ice Arena. Assistant captain Nicholas Magill-Diaz's 4 assists along with 4 goals in a span of 2:09 for the Rockers would prove to be too much as the Danville crew fell for the 11th straight time.

The Dashers were forced to label tonight's game as a must-win following a heartbreaker on Friday. Prior to puck drop, the players on both teams held a large American Flag at center ice in honor of military appreciation night. The American Legion Post 210 colorguard was also in attendance in front of a lively crowd. The Dashers came out flying and peppering Bryn Sommerfelt, who returned between the pipes for the Rockers after a period of action yesterday. Just under 9 minutes into the contest, Trey Fischer ripped a shot off the endglass that took a wild karem off the crossbar and Sommerfelt's back into the net for one of the most interesting tally's you will see in the Fed all season. Playing with the lead, the Dashers continued to control the zone. With just over 4 minutes in the first frame, Jacob Gagnon wristed a screened shot from the point home to double the margin at 2-0. The Dashers outshot their opponent 17-11 in period 1, and it seemed like sunshine and rainbows for the home team heading into the break.

Period 2 is where the floodgates opened. The Rockers managed to string together 4 even strength goals in a span of 2:09. First it was Eli Rivers shoveling home a one-timer off a feed from Carson Baptiste. Then 32 seconds later, Sotirios Karageorgos slid a slow shot through the five-hole of Parker Rutherford to even the game. 1:29 later, Avery Smith lifted a one-timer home from Nicholas Magill-Diaz and just like that it was 3-2. It took just 8 more seconds for the next Motor City goal, which came when Nikolai Salov skated the puck across the goal crease and Adam Kuhn took a whack at it to catch Rutherford off guard and make it 4-2. Fortunately for the Dashers, 1:24 later Brandon Stojcevski cashed in on the powerplay to get one back. After a chaotic 4-minute span, the back half of the period featured no tallies. The stage was set for a big third period with 3 important points on the line for the bottom two teams in the Empire division.

The third period had a methodical start. Around the midway point, Nicholas Magill-Diaz hit Carson Baptiste with a stretch pass in stride at the blue line who danced in and found Rutherford's five-hole once more to make it 5-3. At this point, the 2-goal deficit seemed like a mountain to a deflated Dashers group. However, they wouldn't go down without a fight. Justin Brausen scored from a low angle with around 7 minutes remaining. There were a few flurries of chances in front of Sommerfelt's cage with bodies flying everywhere but the Dashers just couldn't catch a bounce. Avery Smith's empty netter planted the dagger as the Dasher's fell for the 11th straight time by a score of 6-4.

The Dashers outshot their opponent 39-33, the first time the feat had happened all year. Newly signed goalie Bryn Sommerfelt earned his first win of the season, as the Rockers continue to lengthen the gap between 6th and 7th place. The Dashers fall to 1-11-2 and will remain home to take on the Monroe Moccasins this upcoming Friday and Saturday at 7:05 CST. The Rockers improve to 5-9-0 and will return home to host the Danbury Hat Tricks on Friday at 8:35 CST and Saturday at 8:05 CST.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.